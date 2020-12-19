Should you forgo salary negotiations this year?

So don’t hesitate. Tell your manager as soon as you can that you’d like to find time to discuss your performance and compensation. Send them an outline of your achievements and request for a pay bump before you meet, so they can gather their thoughts and connect with HR to gauge how feasible it is. Then approach the conversation as a collaboration. After all, your line manager will be facing folks higher up to make a case for you, and you want to make it as easy as possible for them to get a yes. Even if they object to your request initially, show your appreciation for their input and support.