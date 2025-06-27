Space mission Axiom 4: The universe can be a family one day
Summary
Shubhanshu Shukla’s space sojourn at the International Space Station (ISS) in orbit around the Earth involves research studies that’ll serve all of humanity. This mission has worthy aims, but above all, it should focus minds on universal truths
Group captain Shubhanshu Shukla of the Air Force has become the second Indian astronaut to visit space after wing commander Rakesh Sharma’s journey aboard the Soyuz T-11 spacecraft back in 1984.
