Space mission Axiom 4: The universe can be a family one day

What we learn from those tests will advance human knowledge for the benefit of all, even as this quest fosters a scientific temper. The need to explore the habitability of space should also concentrate minds on the future of the planet we inhabit. In Gaganyaan, Isro has its own crewed space mission lined up for 2027. But for Axiom-4, we have global collaboration to thank. As universal truths go, it’s self-evident that the world must learn to collaborate on earth too.