Siemens to invest $2.2 billion to ramp up global production1 min read 14 Jun 2023, 03:36 PM IST
The investment followed Siemens's strategy of combining the real and the digital worlds, Busch said, as well as making products locally.
Siemens will spend 2 billion euros ($2.16 billion) on a new global investment plan, the German engineering and technology group said on Thursday, as it gears up to meet increased demand triggered by global stimulus packages.
