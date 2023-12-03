Sigh of relief for economy; risk of competitive populism eases post poll results
SummaryThe competition among political parties to woo voters could have spiralled in case of setbacks in the three states, which would have made it tempting for the BJP to try to influence the electoral sentiment across the country in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections
The incoming assembly election results are a relief for the economy. Concerns that losses for the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) would set off a spiral of competitive populism in the country have eased considerably with the party looking set to bag at least three of the five states that went to polls. The three states– Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh – belong to what’s called the ‘Hindi cow belt’ region and are crucial to the party’s national strategy.