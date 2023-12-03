It promised Rs-6000 a year to farmers with up to 2 hectares land and was made applicable with retrospective effect from 1 December, 2018. The dates on which the 2019 elections to the lower house of Parliament, the Lok Sabha, would take place were about to be announced. The model code of conduct, under which the new scheme could not have been announced, was about to kick in. Just before it did, the prime minister launched the PM-Kisan from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh on 24 February, 2019. He transferred the first instalment of ₹2,000 each (out of Rs. 6,000 per annum) into the bank accounts of 1.01 crore farm families. The target was to cover about 12.6 crore beneficiary farm families by the end of March 2019.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}