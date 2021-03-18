The ecological fragility of Uttarakhand has been in increasing evidence. Flash floods in this hill state are no longer a rarity. The most recent episode left a trail of death and devastation, speeding up an exodus from riverside settlements. Ghost villages now dot the state’s landscape, even as global warming threatens ice-melt disasters and development projects escape re-assessment of their environmental impact. The fragility that its newly sworn-in chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat saw fit to take up as an issue earlier this week, however, was that of cultural values—seen to be threatened by a flash of knees. This risk appraisal was made on the basis of inputs gathered by him aboard an aircraft, he disclosed, speaking in Dehradun at a workshop organized by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. A woman flying with two children was wearing denim jeans ripped at the knees, he said, wondering aloud what signal such an attire would send future generations. “She runs an NGO, her knees look torn, and she moves about in society," said Rawat, as translated from Hindi, “What cultural values will she convey?"

While the Bharatiya Janata Party leader may have been playing to the gallery of a support base that seems to lay great store by highly conservative codes of behaviour and get-up, he has been assured by a barrage of tweets and online posts from across the country that he need not lose sleep over a societal breakdown caused by a fashion trend. As if to acquaint him with the popularity of frayed denims, hundreds of women posted pictures on social media of themselves in ripped jeans. Some of the reactions expressed indignation at the gender inequity, role imposition and character judgement implicit in Rawat’s words. If film celebrities let their tweeted images speak for them, Mahua Moitra, a Lok Sabha member of the Trinamool Congress whose plainspeak has sent several of her past speeches viral on the internet, slammed the chief minister’s remark. Not to be left out, a few Dehradun- educated men pitched in by citing their old school principle for knees, namely that they must never be bent “before insolent might".

Rawat’s words were not an expression of policy intent and were therefore unworthy of protest, his defenders might say. But India abounds with people ready to play fashion police at the drop of a hint, and any innuendo that promotes sartorial prejudice tends to stir up vigilante instincts. In the final analysis, what this storm over ripped jeans reveals is not so much a cultural rupture in the country—traditionalists have long growled at the globalized in various social settings—but the unfortunate failure of many who govern us to appreciate the idea of individual choice that must underpin any democratic order. For all the familial analogies made of polities and populations, a guarantee of freedom in personal matters is arguably the only reliable formula we have for large numbers to rub along with amity. It is one thing for a family patriarch to grumble about how young people dress, and quite another for an elected leader to make statements that go against constitutional rights. Just as exercising one’s franchise at the ballot booth is an act of individuality, so is wearing what one wants. All that it reflects is a free mind, one that thinks for itself, even if it’s at odds with what most others think. Indeed, this is an attitude that accounts for much innovation in various spheres around the world. Let’s celebrate it.

