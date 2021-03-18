Sightings of ripped jeans are not a cause for alarm

Rawat’s words were not an expression of policy intent and were therefore unworthy of protest, his defenders might say. But India abounds with people ready to play fashion police at the drop of a hint, and any innuendo that promotes sartorial prejudice tends to stir up vigilante instincts. In the final analysis, what this storm over ripped jeans reveals is not so much a cultural rupture in the country—traditionalists have long growled at the globalized in various social settings—but the unfortunate failure of many who govern us to appreciate the idea of individual choice that must underpin any democratic order. For all the familial analogies made of polities and populations, a guarantee of freedom in personal matters is arguably the only reliable formula we have for large numbers to rub along with amity. It is one thing for a family patriarch to grumble about how young people dress, and quite another for an elected leader to make statements that go against constitutional rights. Just as exercising one’s franchise at the ballot booth is an act of individuality, so is wearing what one wants. All that it reflects is a free mind, one that thinks for itself, even if it’s at odds with what most others think. Indeed, this is an attitude that accounts for much innovation in various spheres around the world. Let’s celebrate it.