After the storm has passed and the dust has settled, what will shine through is human resilience. Humanity, courage and empathy will carry us through this scourge. India’s response to the covid outbreak has been duly noted across the world for the alacrity of our lockdown and the relatively low impact of the pandemic on Indian health, given the size and density of our population.

Yet, it cannot be denied that there are many lessons to be learnt. Despite the swiftness of government action, the suffering of migrant workers and the homeless was an avoidable tragedy. Despite doctors and health workers performing an immeasurable service, regrettably, there were deaths due to heart attacks and other causes because hospitals refused to attend to many patients. Such tragic outcomes could have been avoided had there been a mandatory protocol in place for hospitals and industries to follow, and had citizens been aware of their “lockdown rights". Lord Atkin’s famous chide in his minority judgement in Liversidge, that “amidst the clash of arms the laws are not silent", calls out to us today louder than ever and highlights a crying need for a comprehensive lockdown code.

This is not to deny the government and its agencies credit for having pulled off an unprecedented lockdown in the world’s most populous democracy at such short notice. However, one must remember that it is in times of crisis that the rule of law must act as a lodestar. And its two pillars are certainty and transparency. Extraordinary times these indeed are, but governance through ad-hoc directions “depending upon the exigencies of the situation" are the very antithesis of rule of law. The mandate of section 6 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, also necessarily requires the formulation of policy and guidelines “for ensuring timely and effective response to disaster".

By all scientific predictions, more waves of this pandemic seem a distinct possibility. This is the time, then, for the government to frame and widely publicize a detailed set of standard protocols and guidelines to be followed in various stages of this war against covid-19, should a complete or partial lockdown ever become imperative again.

Whether it entails directions to employers to continue paying a minimum wage to workers during a lockdown, or instructions to landlords forbidding the eviction of tenants, each section of society must know in advance their duties and rights under such closures. The elderly living alone must know how their supplies will be guaranteed and by whom, while those in need of regular treatment must know how to reach a hospital. Those NGOs or individuals keen to offer voluntarily services must know beforehand how to get clearances. And above all, those who live at subsistence levels need an advance assurance of their survival needs being met, regardless of how these provisions are made, lest their dreadful uncertainty over how they’ll get their daily bread causes the kind of misery seen over the past few weeks.

At the same time, such a code must necessarily pass muster under Article 21 of the Constitution, pivotal to which is the right to dignity. As observed by the Supreme Court in its celebrated judgement on the right-to-privacy case of Puttaswamy: “So fundamental is dignity that it permeates the core of the rights guaranteed to the individual by Part III [of the Constitution]. Dignity is the core which unites the fundamental rights." Further, especially after Puttaswamy, a lockdown code must also pass the test of proportionality and not be over-intrusive vis-à-vis personal liberties, given the circumstances. Thus, despite fears generated by the infectious nature of this disease, we must bear in mind that the right to live with human dignity, as guaranteed to every individual by our Constitution, cannot be sacrificed at the altar of utilitarianism.

It follows that, whatever the threat perception, the State cannot entirely ignore the right to life and dignity of an individual for whom life itself is a daily struggle. Nor, in its zeal to “generate data" by testing people én masse for the disease, can the State wholly disregard the possibility of an individual getting infected for lack of proper preventive practices in this process. Hysterical impulses in society to quarantine healthy “suspects" who may have had some exposure to coronavirus must be balanced against the individual’s right to a dignified and hygienic facility—and the right to stay in isolation at home. A society that now boasts of recognizing euthanasia as a matter of life’s “dignity" cannot so readily deny suspected patients the right to isolate themselves as they so choose.

Similarly, leaving migrant workers stranded in the middle of nowhere, or the abject abandonment by states of their own residents, as seen in the sudden sealing of borders, strikes at the very root of human dignity. Apart from our constitutional rights, dignity is defined by a sensibility that runs deep in our cultural ethos and societal psyche. No society can afford to ignore it.

At times, the guarantees of democracy may seem like a handicap in the wars we must wage against myriad scourges of the day, be it terrorism or a pandemic. But, the expedient neglect of individual rights by the State, or disproportionate intrusions into civil liberties by its agencies, or even undue deference to executive authority by courts, could spell perils that may shake the values of our Constitution.

Armed with the hindsight of our collective experience of this pandemic’s first wave, the executive must now devise detailed rules for every lockdown, even as the judiciary draws a fine balance between executive power and individual dignity.

Preetesh Kapur is a senior advocate at the Supreme Court. These are his personal views

