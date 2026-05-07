The surging shares of US chipmakers such as Intel and Micron point to a deeper shift in artificial intelligence (AI).
Silicon froth: AI chips are riding a massive global wave that could turn without warning
SummaryAs semiconductors ride a global boom in AI expectations—with Micron and Intel shares joining the Nvidia-plus action—India’s chipmaking efforts are not just less dazzling, but less likely to fail the test of rapidly shifting demand. This race isn’t short of surprises.
The surging shares of US chipmakers such as Intel and Micron point to a deeper shift in artificial intelligence (AI).
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