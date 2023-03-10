Silicon Valley Bank’s foibles don’t threaten India’s financial stability

Silicon Valley Bank’s foibles don’t threaten India’s financial stability3 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 03:06 PM IST
- Indian banks are relatively insulated from American ones, so developments in US finance won't affect India’s real economy unless regulators here lose their focus on financial stability, which isn’t likely
An accident waiting to happen — that’s how veteran banker Uday Kotak has described the run on Silicon Valley Bank and the subsequent 4.1% drop in the S&P 500 Financials Index on Thursday. The contagion spreading to Asian markets by Friday. In all probability the panic is unwarranted, especially as financial regulators have presumably learned their lesson from not bailing out Lehman Brothers, triggering the global financial crisis of 2007-09.
