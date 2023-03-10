Silicon Valley Bank’s foibles don’t threaten India’s financial stability

When interest rates go up in the range of 500 basis points from zero over just a few months, banks are bound to be caught with lots of low-coupon securities whose current price would be a steep discount over their acquisition cost (the coupon, or periodic payments serving as interest payments to the holder of the security, is specified as an absolute amount, and the capital required to generate an amount equivalent to the coupon goes down as interest rates go up, depressing the value of the coupon-bearing security as the Fed raises rates to combat inflation).

