Opinion
Silicon Valley’s blind spots have been exposed by China’s DeepSeek
Summary
- American players assumed their big budgets would keep them ahead in Generative AI and lost sight of value-for-money. No wonder a frugal Chinese startup has reset the field’s competitive dynamics.
Last year, the CEO of a leading AI firm was asked at a private Silicon Valley dinner about how his company differentiated from others building “foundation models," the systems underpinning chatbots like ChatGPT.
