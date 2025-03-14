Grey eminence: Senior professionals play a big role in shaping post-pandemic workplaces
Summary
- The ‘silver generation’ of professionals aged 50 and above may be able to unlock greater profitability and value for firms through their social capital. But we must be cautious about using intuition alone to guide workplace culture.
As businesses navigate the future of work in the post-pandemic era, the return to physical offices is being touted as essential for rebuilding culture and collaboration. At the heart of this shift lies an untapped asset—the silver generation of professionals aged 50 and above. Beyond fostering culture and collaboration, their influence can drive retention, innovation and even bottom-line results—creating firms that are not only productive but resilient.