For example, experienced workers in a services industry like law or accounting have a large client roster. A retiring employee could pass a relationship on to a subordinate and help retain the firm’s social capital; but the decision to do this also requires subordinates to prove themselves through quantitative and formal evaluation methods, and also qualitative character and behaviour assessments. Such acts of recognition and trust have a positive impact on worker loyalty and retention. A study shows that 55% are less likely to look for external job opportunities and 68% are less likely to feel burnt out on the job when they are properly credited by their superiors.