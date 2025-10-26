Clean-tech demand gave silver its shine but the question is what happens next
Silver’s price surge isn’t just about speculators. Industrial demand—from solar panels to EVs and electronics—has driven a boom that supply struggles to match. The metal has slipped lately. What happens next depends on various factors.
Silver’s booms and busts are typically turbocharged by excitable investors. Sober industrialists bear their share of responsibility, though. It’s worth reflecting on that, given the 67% run-up in spot prices so far this year. The precious metal’s surge looks to be weakening as speculative enthusiasm subsides: It fell 7.1% last Tuesday. But anyone hoping for a quick return to levels below $30, which looked like a price ceiling until about 12 months ago, may be in for a long wait.