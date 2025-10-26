It wasn’t pure speculation, though. Just as every conspiracy theory contains a grain of truth, every financial bubble contains a puff of genuine demand. The rise of colour photography and simple electronic flashbulbs in the 1970s meant that people were taking more pictures than ever before—a boon for sales of silver-heavy photographic emulsion. Silver consumption for photography in the US rose nearly 60% between 1969 and 1979, until it took up close to half the market.