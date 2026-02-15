Silver’s price upshoot confirms a sustained solar panel boom even as the metal heads for oversupply
Some analysts argue that the solar boom has peaked and installations are set to slow. But silver—used for solar panels—has seen its price soar lately. Usage efficiency could spell a silver glut ahead, but panel proliferation is going strong.
Did we just pass peak solar? That’s the claim now circulating among many analysts. Hitting net zero will require 630GW of panels to be installed every year between 2030 and 2050, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates. But we already blew past that target with 654GW built last year, according to BloombergNEF.