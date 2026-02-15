Silver has plenty of other uses, but none look sufficient to make up the shortfall. Electric vehicles have more contacts than conventional cars, but even then the Silver Institute only sees usage increasing to 94 million ounces in 2031 from around 80 million ounces this year—a drop in the ocean next to the 150 million ounces or so disappearing from the solar market. AI is another hot field, but usage in semiconductors is still a relatively modest 30 million ounces or so. Even that consumption may diminish as SCCP becomes more widespread.