Is silver set to emerge from the shadow of gold as a precious metal? Although its price fell about 2% on Tuesday, it has been enjoying a bull run that makes this dip seem more like a pause for breath than the start of a correction. Longer trends underline this bullish sentiment.
Mint Quick Edit | Why this year’s silver rally may have more going for it than gold’s upstreak
SummarySilver saw a dip on Tuesday, but its blistering rally this year has been led not just by investors seeking refuge from uncertainty, but by booming demand from clean-tech and other industries that use it as an input. How far can prices go?
