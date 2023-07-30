Simplify income tax so that what’s due is clear3 min read 30 Jul 2023, 05:55 PM IST
Our system is far too complex to uphold the canon of simplicity. As with any law, subjects should be fully aware of their liability before anyone can justly be accused of a violation
As the last date for filing income tax returns arrives, the scramble to get documents in order and meet the 31 July deadline reminds us of how little has changed over the years. With the authorities cracking down on non-filers and false-claim makers, taxpayer anxiety over potential errors that may invite penal action has gone up. Of course, it is the government’s responsibility to ensure truthful reporting and catch tax evaders. But if efforts to achieve this make individual tax liability too complex for people to understand, it exposes taxpayers to the unfair hazard of violating rules they are not fully aware of. Unfortunately, the task of complying remains so taxing that tax consultants are often needed. The Centre did promise to ease the process, but so far this has mostly meant the use of software to collate relevant data and present us with what tax scanners have on record. While digital technology can crunch our numbers to give us final tax bills, offering us pre-filled forms does not aid clarity. Instead, it could end up turning taxation into a black box for those puzzled by the details. Last week, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India’s tax department is transparent, objective and friendly. This is unlikely to reassure citizens daunted by the annual exercise of tax compliance.