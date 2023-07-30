As the last date for filing income tax returns arrives, the scramble to get documents in order and meet the 31 July deadline reminds us of how little has changed over the years. With the authorities cracking down on non-filers and false-claim makers, taxpayer anxiety over potential errors that may invite penal action has gone up. Of course, it is the government’s responsibility to ensure truthful reporting and catch tax evaders. But if efforts to achieve this make individual tax liability too complex for people to understand, it exposes taxpayers to the unfair hazard of violating rules they are not fully aware of. Unfortunately, the task of complying remains so taxing that tax consultants are often needed. The Centre did promise to ease the process, but so far this has mostly meant the use of software to collate relevant data and present us with what tax scanners have on record. While digital technology can crunch our numbers to give us final tax bills, offering us pre-filled forms does not aid clarity. Instead, it could end up turning taxation into a black box for those puzzled by the details. Last week, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India’s tax department is transparent, objective and friendly. This is unlikely to reassure citizens daunted by the annual exercise of tax compliance.

For a start, what all counts as income has been shifting too often. Some years ago, for instance, dividends earned by individuals were placed back under liability coverage, so now even small sums received on a handful of equity shares need to be tracked. For most taxpayers, however, the big challenge has been the option of two tax regimes. A taxpayer can pick either the old regime that allows a range of deductions to be claimed or a new one with separate income slabs and lower rates that does not. As the latter does away with arbitrary tax-offs, it is simpler and therefore a welcome reform. Since exemptions are widely claimed, though, a ‘nudge’ strategy has been deployed to shift taxpayers towards the new regime. This is a good approach, but the irony it bears is the added complexity burden. As the old system exists in parallel with the new, it can take a feat of arithmetic to figure out which of the two lowers one’s tax bill. As if this wasn’t enough, many taxpayers also have to confront riddles posed by a recent slap-on that’s a jumble in its own right: taxes collected at source (TCS) on money sent or used abroad. Levied at varying rates for various purposes, TCS is only meant to be an expense tracker, a device to prevent those who spend in foreign currency from dodging their actual dues. TCS levies on overseas remittances are not a liability; they are refunded once tax papers are filed. Although such a tight vigil on high spenders may help the country crack down on evasion, it can also muddle the math beyond comprehension.

The harder a tax system gets to comprehend, the more unfair it becomes for the failure risk it exposes us to. Tools of artificial intelligence (AI) doing the job for us are not a solution. While a state-run ‘taxbot’ telling us what we owe may hold appeal as an idea, reduced taxpayer agency could easily result. This would be problematic, given that our liability is what India’s tax code says it is, not an AI advisor. That’s why tax rules must be kept simple—for all to grasp without needing any help, human or otherwise. As with any provision of law, for it to be just, it should be easy to follow.