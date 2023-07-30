Simplify income tax so that what’s due is clear

For a start, what all counts as income has been shifting too often. Some years ago, for instance, dividends earned by individuals were placed back under liability coverage, so now even small sums received on a handful of equity shares need to be tracked. For most taxpayers, however, the big challenge has been the option of two tax regimes. A taxpayer can pick either the old regime that allows a range of deductions to be claimed or a new one with separate income slabs and lower rates that does not. As the latter does away with arbitrary tax-offs, it is simpler and therefore a welcome reform. Since exemptions are widely claimed, though, a ‘nudge’ strategy has been deployed to shift taxpayers towards the new regime. This is a good approach, but the irony it bears is the added complexity burden. As the old system exists in parallel with the new, it can take a feat of arithmetic to figure out which of the two lowers one’s tax bill. As if this wasn’t enough, many taxpayers also have to confront riddles posed by a recent slap-on that’s a jumble in its own right: taxes collected at source (TCS) on money sent or used abroad. Levied at varying rates for various purposes, TCS is only meant to be an expense tracker, a device to prevent those who spend in foreign currency from dodging their actual dues. TCS levies on overseas remittances are not a liability; they are refunded once tax papers are filed. Although such a tight vigil on high spenders may help the country crack down on evasion, it can also muddle the math beyond comprehension.