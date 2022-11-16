Singapore Airlines junks maternity discrimination. Why did it take so long?

They say God made man in his own image. Extending the same logic, promoters often create companies in their own image, or convert existing companies to resemble them after an acquisition. Think Yvon Chouinard, founder of outdoor fashion brand Patagonia, who has given away his company to a charitable trust so that the free cash flows can be used to fight climate change. On the other side of the fence, there is Elon Musk who bought over Twitter on the promise of allowing free speech and then promptly fired thousands of employees, including those who had criticised him on social media.