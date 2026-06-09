Singapore’s top diplomat has been talking about the uses of AI in diplomacy—and its evident limits

From John F. Kennedy and Nikita Khrushchev navigating the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 to Henry Kissinger and Zhou Enlai’s meetings that laid the groundwork for China’s opening up in 1971, modern history is full of examples of human judgement shaping great diplomatic moments. But what if artificial intelligence (AI) could help us face some of today’s most pressing crises better?
Singapore is offering an early glimpse of what that future might look like.
Last month, the city-state’s foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan revealed that he had built a diplomatic second brain using an open-source technology called NanoClaw. The tool curates transcripts, speeches and other material—particularly his own contributions—into a searchable database. It has become so useful, the minister joked, that he does not dare switch it off.