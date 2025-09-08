Hal Brands: Singapore can’t rely anymore on a US-led world order
American support played a significant role in this island-state’s rise to prosperity. Today, it may need to deepen Asian relations to thrive in a post-Trump scenario. Adaptive efforts are already underway.
If you want a glimpse of a changing global order, go to Singapore. That’s what I did last month, when I served as the S. Rajaratnam Professor of Strategic Studies at the Rajaratnam School of International Studies and met with leading thinkers and government officials.