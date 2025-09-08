Hal Brands: Singapore can’t rely anymore on a US-led world order

One relatively favourable possibility is that a more narrowly self-interested transactional US would still compete with other big actors, thereby preserving some space for the world’s smaller states. An uglier scenario is an aggressively acquisitive America shredding international norms, such as the prohibition on territorial conquest, as well as the rules-based trading system that Singapore has banked on, and using its power for more nakedly exploitive ends. Or perhaps America could simply turn inward, leaving the field to others and unleashing conflict and nuclear proliferation across Asia. Regardless of the outcome, Singaporean leaders are preparing their population for a very different world.