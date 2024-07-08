Singapore is not as open as it once was to foreign talent
Summary
- Its policy has taken a Singaporeans-first bent in hiring. This scores political points but hits the country’s business reputation globally. While the new framework may ease domestic unemployment and income disparity, employers may be exposed to more uncertainty around access to talent.
It is employment-pass renewal season in Singapore and the new regime dominates after-work conversation on Fridays. From September, overseas employees on a work visa will need to fulfil the city-state’s new points-based system, and earn a minimum salary threshold to stay in their jobs. While this mirrors what happens in other countries, it risks turning foreign companies away and could tarnish the nation’s image as a global business hub.