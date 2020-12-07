Singapore Sling 2.0: An e-com twist with a dash of banking

But Singapore’s virtual bank licences, announced Friday, are different. They’ve gone to Grab Holdings Ltd. and Sea Ltd. The first is the ride-hailing firm that sent Uber Technologies Inc. packing from Southeast Asia. The other is a mobile games maker that also runs Shopee, a popular e-commerce website. Having learned how to sell to consumers on the web, Grab and Sea have taught themselves payments and finance—and they will now be allowed to accept retail bank deposits. It makes business sense: Banks need data to know who they can trust with loans; commerce generates this data trail as a by-product.