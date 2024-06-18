Singapore-washing: This laundromat’s may get shut down
Summary
- A recent $2.2 billion money-laundering scandal in Singapore is forcing the government to ask if the sharp influx of new money is too hot to handle. With its image at stake, Singapore is ramping up scrutiny of family offices—a broad, opaque, unregulated subset of private wealth.
Can private wealth management hubs stay neutral and discreet in an increasingly polarized world? Private banks in Zurich lost some of their shine after Switzerland decided to adopt the European Union’s sanctions against Russia in 2022 over the war in Ukraine. Singapore, which has for long been a haven for the world’s super wealthy, is about to find out.