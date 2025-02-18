More people are opting to stay single: Is this bad for the economy?
Summary
- This trend has negative externalities. Singlehood may be contributing to inequality in the US, which may explain why some people want an old stigma revived. But let’s not forget the value of personal liberty.
I was having a conversation recently about the future of wealth—what can I say, I am an economist—when I heard an argument that was so retro I thought it was 1982: America should revive the stigma against being single. As a single person, my first reaction was indignation. Then, after a few moments, another thought occurred to me: Maybe that’s not a terrible idea.