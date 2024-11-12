Vivek Kaul: Will monthly SIP investors in Indian stocks keep calm and carry on?
Summary
- Systematic investment plans (SIPs) have assumed an important role in the Indian stock market on the back of a big retail boom. Today, though, it’s unclear for how much longer Indian equities can count on SIP-mutual-fund support if share prices continue to weaken.
Stock markets like clean and crisp stories: This happened, so that happened. Like in early November, we were told that stock prices fell in October because foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Indian stocks worth ₹94,017 crore during the month. True, FIIs have been selling, but there was a lot more to it than just that.