SIPRI’s latest nuclear update should nudge India to spell out its position on nukes loud and clear

The US-Russia New Start treaty expired this February, lifting their mutually agreed stockpile caps. By SIPRI data, the US has 3,700 usable warheads, of which 1,770 are deployed, while Russia has 4,400 with 1,796 out of silos or ready to use. As per SIPRI, these form the bulk of the planet’s 9,745 nukes, with 4,012 deployed. China upped its total pile by 20 to 620 last year (34 of them ready), but could not possibly need more.