The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has become an extraordinary political conflagration. An Indian Express report’s claim that some decisions were taken despite two election commissioners repeatedly dissenting to them gave the opposition munition to allege that the SIR exercise presided over by the chief election commissioner (CEC) has led to large scale disenfranchisement engineered to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
SIR issue: We must separate allegations and questions of legality from the hardships caused to citizens
SummaryBoth clean rolls and inclusive franchise are indispensable—they are not competing democratic values. When it comes to the legitimacy of the process, neither an allegation of conspiracy nor an assertion of administrative good faith can substitute evidence to settle the matter.
The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has become an extraordinary political conflagration. An Indian Express report’s claim that some decisions were taken despite two election commissioners repeatedly dissenting to them gave the opposition munition to allege that the SIR exercise presided over by the chief election commissioner (CEC) has led to large scale disenfranchisement engineered to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
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