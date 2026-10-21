SIR issue: We must separate allegations and questions of legality from the hardships caused to citizens

The apparently startling figure of about 13.39 crore names classified during SIR has been explained by the Commission as ‘ASDD’, or absent, shifted, dead and duplicate—9.5 crore as absent and permanently shifted; 2.7 crore as deceased; and 1.01 crore as duplicate. These are the entries identified principally at the draft-roll stage and should not be equated with 13.39 crore eligible voters being disenfranchised.