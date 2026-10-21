SIR issue: We must separate allegations and questions of legality from the hardships caused to citizens

The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has become an extraordinary political conflagration. An Indian Express report’s claim that some decisions were taken despite two election commissioners repeatedly dissenting to them gave the opposition munition to allege that the SIR exercise presided over by the chief election commissioner (CEC) has led to large scale disenfranchisement engineered to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has become an extraordinary political conflagration. An Indian Express report’s claim that some decisions were taken despite two election commissioners repeatedly dissenting to them gave the opposition munition to allege that the SIR exercise presided over by the chief election commissioner (CEC) has led to large scale disenfranchisement engineered to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Amid this cacophony, three distinct questions deserve dispassionate independent examination: One, is the SIR lawful? Two, were the Commission’s decisions lawfully made? And three, did deletions materially alter electoral outcomes? Conflating them produces more heat than illumination.
Electoral rolls are not immutable registers. Article 324 of the Constitution entrusts their supervision to the Election Commission. Sections 21 and 22 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 provide for their revision and correction, including special revision under Section 21 (3).
The objective is as elementary as to retain every eligible elector while removing entries of the deceased, duplicates and persons no longer ordinarily resident in a constituency. After decades of migration, urbanization and imperfect record-keeping, periodic intensive verification is not only permissible, but maintaining accurate rolls is a statutory responsibility of the Commission.
In Association for Democratic Reforms v. Election Commission of India & Anr., decided on 27 May 2026, the Supreme Court sustained the Commission’s power to undertake SIR, including across multiple constituencies. That disposes of the broad objection that an intensive revision is inherently unconstitutional. It does not, however, immunize every administrative direction, altered form or individual deletion from judicial scrutiny. The distinction is fundamental.
The apparently startling figure of about 13.39 crore names classified during SIR has been explained by the Commission as ‘ASDD’, or absent, shifted, dead and duplicate—9.5 crore as absent and permanently shifted; 2.7 crore as deceased; and 1.01 crore as duplicate. These are the entries identified principally at the draft-roll stage and should not be equated with 13.39 crore eligible voters being disenfranchised.
In an electorate as vast and mobile as India’s, deaths, migration and change of residence inevitably leave electoral rolls carrying substantial obsolete or duplicate entries. Identifying such entries is the raison d’être of an intensive revision.
The exercise also does not end with their initial identification. Claims, objections and restorations precede preparation of the final rolls, providing an opportunity to eligible electors inadvertently left out to be restored.
The second controversy concerns institutional decision-making. Indian Express reports at least 14 recorded objections by commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, particularly to an SIR-linked declaration inserted in the online Form 6. The Commission maintains that its ultimate decisions were unanimous.
Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023 requires unanimity for regulating business procedure and allocation, and envisages unanimity where possible, or majority decision on other matters.
Moreover, a statutory registration form cannot casually be rewritten through a software interface. The Supreme Court has expressly clarified that it has neither approved nor disapproved the modified Form 6 and, on 14 October, stated that it might pronounce an order to take care of the concern on 28 October.
Who authorized what and pursuant to which lawful process are questions for the court to determine. Demands for the resignation of the CEC before that determination substitute political verdict for judicial inquiry.
Third, did the deletions engineer electoral victories? This is an empirical proposition, not one established by repeating the aggregate number. Thousands of booth-level officers, drawn from different backgrounds and political persuasions, participated.
A centrally designed, geographically selective manipulation across this dispersed workforce would require coordination, incentives or concealed controls that ought to leave detectable traces. Its complexity makes the allegation demanding to prove, if not impossible.
Constituency-level evidence offers a useful check. Hindustan Times (9 October), citing Election Commission data, reported that the five West Bengal seats with most names removed from the 28 February roll were all won by the All India Trinamool Congress; the five with the fewest deletions by BJP. This pattern rebuts any simple inference of a BJP victory from deletion volume.
There is, however, one criticism that scarcely needs forensic sophistication. The exercise has imposed considerable inconvenience on ordinary citizens.
Antiquated spelling and address records, relocation, inconsistent legacy-roll linkages, unfamiliar digital procedures and unevenly motivated and trained ground personnel have made verification needlessly onerous. India’s familiar weakness of sound policy undermined by haphazard execution has again manifested itself.
Remedies are eminently practicable.
First, publish machine-readable constituency and booth-wise ASDD reasons, notices, objections, restorations and final deletions, with privacy safeguards and verifiable audit trails.
Second, before deleting an existing elector for being absent or having shifted, reasonable efforts should be made to contact them through booth level officer visits, SMS, email or digital intimation and sufficient opportunity provided to respond, correct the record or seek restoration of the name before finalization of the electoral roll.
Third, permit assisted offline verification, mobile camps, multilingual forms and doorstep facilities for elderly, disabled and migrant electors. Fourth, cross-check death and migration records securely with human review of doubtful matches.
Finally, provide for time-bound appeals, transparent error dashboards and independent sampling of deletion decisions before elections.
Both clean rolls and inclusive franchise are indispensable and not competing democratic values. The Supreme Court should settle the Commission’s internal legality, rigorous public data should test claims of partisan advantage and the Commission must urgently repair an unnecessarily burdensome process. Neither an allegation of conspiracy nor an assertion of administrative good faith can substitute for evidence.
The author is founding partner, Jupiter Law Partners.