Sitharaman’s budget speeches have mostly been positive in tone despite covid
Summary
- A quantitative study of budget speeches reveals differences of complexity and sentiment in the FM’s speeches from those made by her predecessors.
India’s first woman finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, will deliver her 6th Budget speech on 1 February 2024. She is the fifth finance minister (FM) since the 1980s to have delivered five consecutive budget speeches (for 2019-20 to 2023-24) and now she will present an interim budget ahead of national elections later this year.