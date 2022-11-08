Sitharaman’s case for G20 weighing up Russia sanctions

It has to be said: the sanctions have backfired. Their designers failed to take into account the economic cost of the repercussions for the rest of the world or the dynamics of the global oil market due to which although Russia is selling its oil exports at discount, it’s still raking in enough to finance Kremlin’s budget. Countries with energy-intensive economies but no secure sources of fuel have had no option but to buy from it, and maintain neutral position on the war, limiting the pressure on President Vladimir Putin.

