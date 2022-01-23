Sitharaman’s challenge will steepen in 2022-23

Encouragingly, by the end of 2021-22, our economy is expected to have regained its output loss of 2020-21. But growth impulses remain both tentative and uneven. The on- going wave of covid may prove less disruptive than the past two waves, but the pandemic’s K-shaped divergences in how we have fared look unlikely to ease. This calls not just for an expanded outlay for India’s worst hit, but also conducive conditions for battered businesses to stabilize, recruit people and raise salaries. With jobs scarce and incomes more scarred than swollen, direct cash transfers could yet give consumption and thus investment a fillip. Of course, an infrastructure thrust would be welcome, not least for its multiplier effect on earnings. At this juncture of India’s emergence, a big build-up kept in sync with skill development aimed at making up for our long neglect of public healthcare and education would prove especially helpful. Big allocations need not amount to ‘big government’ in its dirigiste sense if simultaneous reforms relieve markets of needless interventions. The stimulatory benefits of all this will depend on execution speed, which may need to pick up. For this year, the Centre had planned a 30% step-up in capital expenditure; how it panned out would presumably dictate next year’s capex plan.