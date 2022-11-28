Sitharaman’s FY 23 fiscal deficit target not as out of reach as it seems

Remember, the fiscal deficit had widened to 9.3% in FY21 as the pandemic hit revenues and increased relief spending. The surge in savings in the economy, as the pandemic lockdowns brought investments and consumption to near halt, had helped finance the widened deficit. But now the economy is returning to normal. Savings will reduce. A high fiscal deficit in these circumstances would simply be impossible to sustain. Who will the government borrow from? It will be wise to not borrow abroad at time of great global macroeconomic tumult when the same has not been attempted in calmer times. Borrowing at home will incur the risk of government borrowing crowding out private borrowers, delaying the revival of private investments, especially by tiny businesses.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}