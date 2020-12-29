Six ‘freedom’ reforms to bolster job creation and employability

Let’s take inventory. India is fifth in the world in total GDP, but 138th in per capita GDP. Our problem is wages, not jobs (unemployment has hovered between 5-9% since 1947). We don’t have a shortage of land (we can give every Indian household half an acre and they would fit into Rajasthan and half of Maharashtra), labour (about 100 million people could shift off farms without impacting food security), or capital (domestic savings and foreign investors can supply the money required), but our challenge is how these three inputs combine. Covid is a tragedy, but is also India’s opportunity to leapfrog into a new world of work (capitalism without capital where intangible assets matter more than physical assets), new world of organizations (digitization makes where employees live and work less relevant), and a new world of education (employed learners in higher education will soon cross full-time learners and make the sequential 25 years of learning/earning/retirement redundant). The global capital glut (65% of global bonds yield less than 1%), China fatigue, and macroeconomics combine with recent reforms to substantially improve the long-term outlook for India.