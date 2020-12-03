Six reasons India has no disability rights movement

Of the many documentaries that I watched during the covid lockdown, the one that stood out was Crip Camp. Maybe the fact that I was searching for a summer camp where my son could spend some time independently was the reason the documentary resonated with me.

Crip Camp is the true story of how a group of teenagers with disabilities spent their summer camp in the early 1970s at Camp Jened, near Woodstock, New York. At the camp, the disabled youth learnt about themselves, explored the relationships between disability and society, and came together to shape a different way of understanding disability. Over the decades that follow, these young people fought for disability rights that eventually created the landmark American Disability Act (ADA), which was signed by President George W. Bush in 1990. The summer camp unintentionally became the training ground for one of the most important social movements.

Having studied social movements and been deeply engrossed in the disability movement in India, I have been trying to understand why there has been such slow progress for disability rights here, even though there have been many champions.

1. Lack of collective anger: The disability community has rarely come together on a common platform. The community itself is hierarchical between disability types, despite efforts to foster equality and cooperation. Every disability group is fighting its own battle. For example, those with autism do not see the blind or the deaf as belonging to the same community. Hence, there is no collective anger based on a shared experience.

2. No clearly defined enemy: When the enemy is the entire system or society and not an individual or entity, it becomes very difficult to fight it. A clearly visible common enemy—as were the British during India’s Independence movement or Donald Trump during the Women’s March of 2016—makes it much easier to come together.

3. Learned helplessness: This is a phenomenon in psychology where a person suffers from a sense of powerlessness, arising from a traumatic event or persistent failure to succeed. Many in the disability community suffer from this phenomenon, where most people have given up and are conditioned to accept the status quo, assuming they don’t have the power to change the system.

4. No visual metaphor: The Syrian war reached a tipping point with the picture of the dead three-year-old boy Alan Kurdi; that picture captured the attention of the world and saw a spike in donations for the cause. Similarly, several young civil rights protesters were attacked by police dogs on 3 May 1963 in downtown Birmingham. The picture of one such protester spurred action across the country. In India we’ve not had a potent visual metaphor for disability that would stir society’s collective consciousness.

5. No forcing function gaining massive visibility: Gun violence is a major problem in the US. The movement against gun violence always gets a nationwide audience. All the families affected by gun violence are bound by the same purpose and are fighting for the same solution: ban guns. Similarly, the Black Lives Matter movement got a major focus after the death of George Floyd. Unfortunately, when it comes to the disability rights movement in India, there has been no forcing function, no single solution that everyone can rally behind. Every individual develops their own jugaad solutions to overcome their micro problems. As a result, the macro problem doesn’t get solved.

6. Not enough leaders with disabilities: Whatever progress was made on disability rights laws in India did not spring from the government’s benevolence; leaders with disabilities, such as the late Javed Abidi and many others, had to fight tooth and nail to achieve it. We need more disabled persons at the helm, fighting public apathy and hostility and building a vibrant movement. Progress can only come from the disabled themselves.

Judith Heumann attended Camp Jened every summer from the age of nine to when she turned 18. Heumann's experience of camp brought her a greater awareness of how the disabled are connected by a common experience. She later said, "We had the same joy together, the same anger over the way we were treated and the same frustrations at opportunities we didn't have." Heumann went on to become a lifelong civil rights advocate for people with disabilities. In 2010, she became the Special Advisor on International Disability Rights for the US State Department appointed by President Barack Obama.

What made the campers of Camp Jened such effective activists was that they had the rare chance early on to confront their own limited perspectives and expand their horizons. Camp Jened gave disabled youth a chance to discuss and argue among themselves and express their shared craving for privacy and physical freedom. Soon the campers started to develop an idea of what their lives could be. And when real life fell so dramatically short, it spurred them on to close the gap through activism.

Maybe that’s what we need—our own Camp Jened to build the next generation of passionate disability activists in India.

V.R. Ferose is a senior executive at SAP Engineering Academy, based in Palo Alto.





