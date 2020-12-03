Six reasons India has no disability rights movement

Judith Heumann attended Camp Jened every summer from the age of nine to when she turned 18. Heumann's experience of camp brought her a greater awareness of how the disabled are connected by a common experience. She later said, "We had the same joy together, the same anger over the way we were treated and the same frustrations at opportunities we didn't have." Heumann went on to become a lifelong civil rights advocate for people with disabilities. In 2010, she became the Special Advisor on International Disability Rights for the US State Department appointed by President Barack Obama.