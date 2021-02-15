Six ways to keep your investment portfolio safe

Similarly, funds with a higher duration run interest rate risk—the risk of a higher NAV decline if interest rates move up. Given that most of us view debt funds as an alternative to fixed deposits, the majority of your debt exposure should be in funds with low duration (less than three years to reduce interest rate risk) and high credit quality (>95% AAA and equivalent exposure to avoid credit risk). Even if you want to take interest rate risk or credit risk to improve returns, it is better to limit these risks to less than 30% of your overall debt exposure.