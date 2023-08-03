Six years of GST: Compensation cess still needs to be sorted out4 min read 03 Aug 2023, 09:29 PM IST
The flow of GST compensation reveals delayed auditing of state finances and reminds us to think about the future of the cess
On 1 July 2023, India’s goods and services tax (GST) marked its sixth anniversary. I wrote a five-year review last year (Mint, 1 July 2022), commending its compliance simplification after a bad start. I also strongly proposed universal access to the Reverse Charge Mechanism (RCM) to help resurrect informal manufacturing and services. An explicitly permissible feature in the Central GST Act, a universal RCM was ruled out by notification soon thereafter, essentially destroying unregistered small-scale activity. My call has sadly gone unheeded.