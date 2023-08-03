Six years of GST: Compensation cess still needs to be sorted out

The GST Compensation Act does permit a surplus in the compensation fund to be split in a specified way between the Centre and states. But when its statutory function including repayment of debt is over, it needs to come under a separate rubric from the Compensation Act. The need of the hour is to think ahead on how to repurpose and rename the compensation cess on tobacco, coal and fossil-fuelled transportation, as a Pigouvian levy on goods which generate negative health or climate externalities. But the proceeds of such a (climate?) cess have to be put to the best uses as judged by the excellent scholars working in India on climate action. Also to be thought through now is the process by which the effectiveness of those critically needed expenditures can be tracked.

