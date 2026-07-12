Why it’s absurd and unfair to drag Indian business-family culture into a case of murder

In the wake of the alleged murder of Ketan Agarwal at Pune’s Lohagad Fort, India finds itself trapped in a bizarrely predictable ritual. Before the law can even dissect the forensic evidence, public intellectuals rush to dissect our culture.
A recent commentary recasts an allegedly meticulous, months-long plot of deception culminating in homicide as the tragic byproduct of overbearing Indian parents, restrictive family expectations and the “tacky” culture of small-and-medium enterprise (SME) business families.
Such narratives represent a deeply biased and intellectually lazy view in their attempt to launder premeditated violence through the passive voice of societal oppression.
By reducing a horrific crime to a symptom of ‘regressive family businesses,’ they do a grave disservice to three distinct realities: the gravity of the crime itself, the broader socio-economic circumstances facing Indian youth and the diverse fabric of India’s business communities, especially their next generation.