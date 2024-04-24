Size matters: Reliance should lead a dividend payout boom

The quarterly results of Reliance Industries Ltd have made news for a bottom-line dip, although its top-line rose. Its net profit for the final quarter of 2023-24 fell 1.8% from a year earlier to ₹18,951 crore, while revenues saw an 11% increase to over ₹2.4 trillion. Its core oil-to-chemicals business faced a few headwinds downstream, while a surge in offshore-gas output shored up hydrocarbons upstream, where oil was subject to global flux, even as Reliance Retail and telecom under Jio fared fairly well, turning in double- or near-double-digit growth on both counts. As far as numbers go, the annual results drew wider attention—as usual, for a whole new proportion of operations achieved over the year. In fiscal 2023-24, India’s single largest company took its revenues past the ₹10 trillion level and pre-tax profit above the ₹1 trillion mark. As no Indian enterprise has recorded so many digits ever before, this deserves applause in its own right. The rise of our economy has begun to show more prominently than ever in the magnitude of our top businesses, with trillions starting to take the place of billions. Even in India, we can look at the top league’s corporate sales as a slice of national output: Reliance’s figure is about 3.4% of our nominal GDP.