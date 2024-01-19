Skiers might be staring at snowless slopes for years as the world warms
Summary
- A snow scarcity at Gulmarg and Auli has disappointed skiing buffs. Since global warming, unlike El Niño, isn’t about to reverse, this problem may persist. They’ll need innovative lures.
A perfect winter day is all about wrapping our fingers around a mug of hot chocolate, lazing about in a pair of warm socks and finding a cozy blanket to snuggle in. On holiday, this can be done nestled in a Himalayan cottage, or resort, with or without getting the crackle of a fire-place going. Some of us are less given to the laze of a good hurkle-durkle, a Scottish term for staying snugly indoors, and prefer to brave the icy thrill of Alpine skiing, a sport that’s every bit as niche in India as it’s demanding. It demands sub-zero gear, especially good snow-boots, and skills that take some practice to sharpen—not perfect, mind you, even if claims of perfection are made. It demands alertness, even if the serenity of a snow-clad slope puts one ‘in the zone,’ a Zen-like state of mind, something Formula-1 racing champs are said to experience too. It demands many other things. Above all, it demands snowfall. To the disappointment and dread of Indian skiers, however, India’s two big skiing resorts, Gulmarg in Kashmir and Auli in Uttarakhand, have had a largely dry winter so far. For long stretches, as reported this week, there has been no white in sight. Barren slopes stare back in stark contrast with what’s usual at this time of the year. News of it led to a surge of travel-plan cancellations, leaving small local enterprises that depend on ski tourism in a flap.