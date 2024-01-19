Skiers might be staring at snowless slopes for years as the world warms

What happened? Much of the winter rain and snow (at altitudes above 1,600-odd-metres) that northern states get is brought by ‘westerly disturbances’ (WD), which are extratropical storm systems formed over the Mediterranean region, moving from west to east. Their usual patterns of precipitation, though, have been disrupted in recent years. While these changes are still being analysed and causes studied, experts are clear that this season’s snow deficit in the western Himalayas is on account of feeble WDs, which have been losing both intensity and frequency for a while now. The prime suspect is climate change, of course, given the complex ways in which it plays havoc with atmospheric systems across the globe. And the past year has had an added phenomenon: El Niño. This is part of an oceanic seesaw of warm water in the Pacific, with warmth tilting away from the Asian seaboard resulting in dry conditions in Asia, even as thermal maps in many places elsewhere glow warmer. As global temperatures change, so do wind patterns, and experts suspect El Niño too of an oblique role in the dryness we have seen this January. This ocean effect is cyclical, and a reversal could take place soon, perhaps within a year. So the real worry is global warming, which is an upward trend the world is struggling just to flatten, let alone reverse. If snowless slopes spell skier disappointment, the prospect of drier climate evokes dread.

