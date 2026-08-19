Does anything justify the sky-high valuations of America’s Big AI firms? Here’s what might—or not

Frontier AI companies looking to raise public funds have left lots of investors puzzled. While private funders assign them eye-popping valuations, scepticism has risen over the vast sums of capital going into the American AI industry, especially amid a web of circular deals.
Anthropic’s valuation, for instance, is projected by some big investors at around $2 trillion by 2028, based on its forecast of $190-200 billion in revenue. That would be more than double its current valuation of about $965 billion, with its annualized revenue at $47 billion in May.