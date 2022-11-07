Slash import duty to dull the glitter of gold for criminals

This was subsequently brought down to 7.5%. But this July, the import duty was raised steeply to 12.5%, as the current account deficit looked to widen again amid depreciating rupee and rising global oil prices. An agriculture infrastructure and development cess was introduced in the 2021 Budget on imports of precious metals, alcohol and petroleum products, at varying levels on different products. The basic customs duty had been reduced while imposing the cess, so as to make no difference to the final price even after imposition of the cess. This essentially had the effect of diverting revenue from the pool of taxes that has to be shared with the states to a cess entirely at the disposal of the central government — customs duty proceeds are part of the divisible pool, but not cess proceeds.